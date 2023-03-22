Free Trial
Neos Networks boosts Oxfordshire’s Giganet ambitions with upgrade

Saf Malik
March 22, 2023 11:06 AM
Sarah Mills Neos 16x9.jpg

Neos Networks is set to deliver broadband upgrades for over 175 public sector sites across Oxfordshire by the end of 2023.

Neos Networks has built infrastructure to over 90 public sector and local authority sites in Oxfordshire to access gigabit-capable full fibre broadband.

The milestone is part of GigaHubs project to upgrade connectivity infrastructure across Oxfordshire in partnership with Oxfordshire County Council with additional funding from Building Digital UK.

The project is set to be completed at the end of 2023, by which point Neos Networks says it will have improved connectivity for buildings providing public services across the region.

“We’re delighted to continue to deliver for Oxfordshire County Council, providing them with better, faster connections. We are in the process of rolling out new fibre across the region in areas that have traditionally suffered from limited access to connectivity and digital services,” said Sarah Mills, chief revenue officer at Neos Networks.

“As the project progresses and we move closer to completion, it will also provide a boost to the local economy as connectivity attracts new investment and businesses to the area.”

The project began at the end of 2021 with four of the eight delivery milestones having been completed to date.

Sites including community centres, village halls, schools, libraries, GP surgeries, leisure centres, fire stations and museums are already benefiting from gigabit connectivity.

Part of a 20-year deal, the project sees Neos Networks act as an aggregator, bringing together several connectivity suppliers including Openreach, Virgin Media Business and regional AltNet Gigaclear to build, manage and operate new infrastructure.

The GigaHubs project has the main aim of bringing fibre to the heart of communities, improving service efficiency while providing fibre ‘hubs’ from which the industry can connect other businesses and homes.

