Exa Infrastructure partners FibreConnect on connectivity across Italy

“We recognised the gap in the market for this important fibre optic connectivity and EXA Infrastructure was the leading partner of choice to ensure we could build a strategic and robust backbone that connects Rome to Milan,” said Renzo Ravaglia, chief executive of FibreConnect,

“We have successfully built network branches to provide our ISP partners with dedicated ultra-broadband connection services in industrial areas that are not covered by traditional operators. The strategic partnership aims to deliver on FibreConnects ambition to reach 1000 AIA and 250,000 companies.”

FibreConnect is an independent operator of 'wholesale only' services to internet service providers (ISPs) operating in the industrial and artisanal areas (AIAs) across Italy, with the aim of driving innovation via ultra-broadband connections.

Launched in 2022, FibreConnect is investing in EXA’s fibre infrastructure to deliver transmissions speeds up to 10Tbps.

“EXA Infrastructure is committed to supporting the needs and growth plans of our customers, not only for today but to create opportunities that enable innovation for the future,” said Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure.

“Our role in supporting FibreConnect to serve its customers across Italy is something we are incredibly proud of, and we will continue to build on this through our future network investments.”

In related news, earlier this month Claranet chose to house its core infrastructure services at the Exa data centre facility in Hoddesdon.

“Our mission at Claranet is to help our customers modernise, secure and operate their critical applications, data and infrastructure. This means we need world-class infrastructure partners, like Exa, who are in lock step with us as we grow,” said Dan Cooper, head of data centres at Claranet.

The five-year agreement will see Exa continue to provide Claranet with a minimum of 284 sqm of private space and access to a minimum of 500 kW power.

“Exa is delighted to be extending our relationship with Claranet, and to support their focus on growth and delivering market-leading service and support for their customers,” said Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer, Exa.

“Claranet and Exa have a lot in common when it comes to a business model that is flexible and being easy to do business with."