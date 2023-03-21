Vodafone Qatar unveils Msheireb Smart City

The two will extend their collaboration to demonstrate speeds of up to 100Gbps using a Nokia Bell Labs prototype in the near future.

With the rollout of Vodafone’s fibre technology, Msheireb Downtown’s Smart City district will deliver speeds on a 25GB/s fibre network.

Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, CEO at Vodafone Qatar said: “We are proud to provide cutting-edge fibre technology delivering super-fast speeds and seamless experience for users and continue to support Msheireb Smart City by providing connectivity services to the area, via our world-class GigaNet network and high-speed 5G coverage.

“This demonstrates our commitment to accelerating Qatar’s journey towards becoming one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world.”

The latest announcement comes after Vodafone Qatar was named the world’s fastest network by Ookla.

Moving forward, Vodafone Qatar says that Msheireb Smart City District will stand as a reference for the urban projects of the future, especially in its adherence to the “highest standards of green building and smart services”.

Toni Pellegrino, head of the customer business team for Vodafone at Nokia MEA said: “We at Nokia are proud to deploy the country’s first 25G PON network for Vodafone Qatar to support the Msheireb smart city services with our innovative technology.

“We are looking forward to support our long-term partner, Vodafone Qatar, to demonstrate the power of next-generation fibre networks to enable pioneering services for residential consumers and enterprises."