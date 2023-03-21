Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Vodafone Qatar unveils Msheireb Smart City

Saf Malik
March 21, 2023 11:28 AM
Share
Vodafone Qatar Nokia.jpg

Vodafone Qatar has powered the first “Gigacity” in the Middle East after announcing a new partnership with Nokia.

The two will extend their collaboration to demonstrate speeds of up to 100Gbps using a Nokia Bell Labs prototype in the near future.

With the rollout of Vodafone’s fibre technology, Msheireb Downtown’s Smart City district will deliver speeds on a 25GB/s fibre network.

Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, CEO at Vodafone Qatar said: “We are proud to provide cutting-edge fibre technology delivering super-fast speeds and seamless experience for users and continue to support Msheireb Smart City by providing connectivity services to the area, via our world-class GigaNet network and high-speed 5G coverage.

“This demonstrates our commitment to accelerating Qatar’s journey towards becoming one of the most technologically advanced countries in the world.”

The latest announcement comes after Vodafone Qatar was named the world’s fastest network by Ookla.

Moving forward, Vodafone Qatar says that Msheireb Smart City District will stand as a reference for the urban projects of the future, especially in its adherence to the “highest standards of green building and smart services”.

Toni Pellegrino, head of the customer business team for Vodafone at Nokia MEA said: “We at Nokia are proud to deploy the country’s first 25G PON network for Vodafone Qatar to support the Msheireb smart city services with our innovative technology.

“We are looking forward to support our long-term partner, Vodafone Qatar, to demonstrate the power of next-generation fibre networks to enable pioneering services for residential consumers and enterprises."

Tags

News NewsServices
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe