SKT and Pindrop partner on voice security and authentication

"We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Pindrop, the global leader in voice authentication," said Guysik Lee, general manager head of enterprise AI for SKT.

"We look forward to creating unique synergies with SKT's AI technology in the ever-growing AI Contact Center (AICC) market. In addition, we anticipate expanding our presence into the security and commerce markets in the near future. SKT plans to increase collaboration efforts with various partners to further introduce innovative technologies moving forward."

SKT will deploy Pindrop's secure Voice API solution to provide voice security and customer authentication in an attempt to improve customer experience. At the same time, SKT will make Pindrop's solutions accessible to SKT affiliates and the wider market.

"As Pindrop continues to expand in Asia, I am delighted to have as a customer and partner such a significant market innovator and leader as SKT," said Michael Hughes, GM of Pindrop Global business.

"SKT's focus on providing its customers with the highest level of security and customer experience aligns nicely with Pindrop's mission in the market."

Gloablly, investment in a digital-first future continues to accelerate and organisations are faced with emerging security threats and customer demands for a frictionless experience.

Advancements are required in multi-factor authentication in order to confidently allow account access and recovery, detect liveness, stop risky transactions, and drive process improvements and automation capabilities across a remote and distributed workforce.

"SKT has seen great adoption and results on using voice authentication and it's a great testament to our product that they've decided on bringing the Pindrop solution to other organisations in Korea," added Anurag Srivastava, Pindrop GM - Asia Pacific and Japan.

"With this partnership and our regional HQ in Singapore, we're looking to quickly and effectively expand Pindrop's reach in the other Asian markets."

As part of this partnership, SKT confirms that Pindrop's Voice API and liveness detection solution is available for general market use.