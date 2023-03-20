BT picks AWS Wavelength for 5G and the cloud

The partnership combines AWS's cloud with BT’s 5G and 4G infrastructure. Specifically, EE’s national mobile network with AWS Wavelength will bring AWS closer to the network edge delivering faster, secure and high-bandwidth connectivity for use cases like policing, crowd management, healthcare and security.

“As we continue to build best-in-class 5G infrastructure for the UK, launching the AWS Wavelength service for our business and wholesale customers is a hugely important step on our journey – bringing the power of the cloud to the UK’s best network. It’s set to unlock use cases like IoT cameras to help first responders keep communities safe: a real-life example of using tech to connect for good," said Alex Tempest, managing director for BT Wholesale.

“By building cloud edge services into our 5G and 4G EE network, we can accelerate innovation across industries, and bring fast, secure data processing closer to where our customers need it most. Ultimately, we want to give businesses and public sector organisations all the power of edge computing, wherever they are.”

The news forms part of BT’s investment in its existing mobile networks, to enable 5G-connected infrastructure as a service via AWS Wavelength.

This includes switching on a new AWS Wavelength Zone in Manchester, which will service trials for eligible businesses and public sector organisations within a 100km radius, with plans to roll out AWS Wavelength to more business customers across the UK in the near future.

AWS Wavelength embeds AWS compute and storage services within 5G and 4G networks, providing mobile edge computing infrastructure for ultra-low-latency applications. Hosting services directly at the edge of EE’s UK network reduces lag, as application traffic can reach application servers running in the AWS Wavelength Zone without leaving BT’s network.