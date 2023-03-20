MTN GlobalConnect and BICS expand digital agreement in Africa

This expanded partnership will see both companies use their respective complementary strengths to accelerate the growth of mobile and digital services across the continent.

“It's important that we form strong partnerships to provide MTN’s 289 million subscribers with seamless digital services for ease of connectivity and collaboration around the world,” said Frédéric Schepens, MTN GlobalConnect CEO.

“As a strong partner, the evolution of the connectivity relationship between MTN GlobalConnect and BICS will support the growth of digital services in Africa and allow our business to continue to invest in cutting edge technologies such as 5G.”

Through this collaboration, the two will extend affordable international communication across Africa. Specifically, African operators and service providers will benefit from a next-gen technology-powered suite of services leveraging the expertise of both companies in innovation and digitalisation.

“BICS’ mission is to create opportunities by connecting communities,” said Matteo Gatta, CEO at BICS.

“Over the next few years, MTN GlobalConnect together with its partners will actively contribute to the expansion of connectivity that will drive digital services across Africa. Through this partnership, people, communities, and enterprises from throughout the continent will have access to the power of communications to realise their full potential.”

The partnership underscores both organisations’ cloud communications, roaming, and IoT ambitions, and will accelerate the digital transformation of communication services across Africa, with a focus on the trust and authenticity of each interaction and dialogue.

Earlier this month, BICS partnered with Mavenir to launch a new VoLTE solution that helps operators prepare for the “sunsetting” of 2G and 3G services around the world.

The joint solution power by Mavenir’s cloud-native IMS effectively bridges this widening roaming gap between older 2G/3G networks and the newer 4G/5G technology.