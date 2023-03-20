Exa deploys ICE6 across TAE cable

The cable system links Exa’s current European footprint to Turkey via Albania and Greece and is a joint venture between Exa and Trans Adriatic Pipeline Ag (TAP).

Exa says it selected the ICE6-based solution to help meet the “rapidly growing bandwidth demand” on the TAE cable link.

“As a dedicated operator of hyper scale digital infrastructure, EXA is continuously investing in network expansion projects to further develop the depth and breadth of our current footprint,” said Ciaran Delaney, Exa chief operating officer.

“We selected Infinera’s ICE6 optical engine based on its optical performance in subsea and terrestrial applications.

“In our deployment of ICE6 elsewhere on our network, we have been impressed with lead times despite a very challenging supply chain environment, and with seamless integration into our existing network.

“EXA is preparing for growth in this region by deploying ICE6 to enable us to meet this demand.”

Completed in 2020, the pipeline connects Meledugno in southern Italy through Albania and Greece to the Turkish border at Kipo.

The project creates a unique fibre-optic network connecting Milan, Tirana, Athens, Sofia and Istanbul with high-quality, high-performance and reliable digital infrastructure.

Nick Walden, senior vice president for worldwide sales at Infinera said: “We are pleased to support EXA in deploying proven, industry-leading solutions like ICE6 to quickly and cost-effectively accelerate their service delivery to meet rising customer demands while protecting their subsea network infrastructure investment.”