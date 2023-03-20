Inwit to expand Smart Italy to mountain regions

Inwit has agreed a deal with Uncem, Italy’s National Union of Mountain Communities, to develop and improve the use of digital services for mountain communities and municipalities, contributing to reducing the digital divide.

Uncem president Marco Bussone said the agreement “helps us create an effective and tangible path to reduce the digital divide, a very important issue for us. In order to move in this direction, it is necessary to make good use of the available economic resources, build a digital culture, and focus on modern infrastructure for the benefit of all, particularly the mountainous areas of the country, where inequalities are considerable.”

The agreement applies to 900 areas, currently experiencing a digital divide, among the members of Uncem, which are also part of the Italia 5G plan.

Inwit will also install internet of things (IoT) solutions on its towers in Uncem areas to monitor the environment and the regions.

Connectivity will also be improved using micro-antennas, or distributed antenna systems, systems for indoor areas such as hospitals, sports halls and galleries, and small cells for certain outdoor areas such as historic centres, refuge sites and tourist locations.

Diego Galli, general manager of Inwit, said: “The memorandum of understanding signed with Uncem is another step taken towards establishing digital infrastructure in the country and building a Smart Italy with simple procedures and full collaboration between Inwit and local authorities.”