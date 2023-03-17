Cologix brings AWS Outposts to Vancouver data centres

Customers can now deploy AWS Outposts at Cologix’s VAN3 digital edge data centre, the region’s largest.

The outposts are a family of fully-managed solutions delivering AWS infrastructure and services to any on-premises or edge location for a consistent hybrid experience.

The AWS hardware/servers are located in Cologix’s data centres and support the hybrid cloud strategy where they develop once and deploy in the cloud or on-premise.

“We’re thrilled to bring AWS Outposts to our data centres in Vancouver,” said Cologix’s chief revenue officer Chris Heinrich.

“Our customers and the Vancouver market as a whole will benefit from access to AWS capabilities within our Cologix facilities.”

Cologix provides customers secure access to AWS Direct Connect at its VAN2 digital edge data centre.

The location is ideal to connect, the company says, given the density of interconnection options and enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Cologix already provides connectivity to more than 20 unique networks and direct access to the primary node for the Vancouver Internet Exchange, hosted in Cologix’s VAN1 digital edge data centre.

AWS Outposts customers in Cologix’s Vancouver data centres can connect to AWS cloud services through AWS Direct Connect cloud onramps via Cologix Access Marketplace.