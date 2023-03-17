Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Verizon boosts 5G coverage across Iowa

Saf Malik
March 17, 2023 11:26 AM
Share
Verizon.jpg

Verizon has expanded its 5G ultra-wideband network across Iowa.

Residents in Ames, Cedar Rapids and Iowa City will now have access to the network as part of the operator’s latest expansion.

Verizon’s 5G ultra-wideband cell sites in each of these communities are now live, with the company promising more coverage “on the horizon”.

“Verizon is widely known for having the most reliable 5G network experience, and it’s exciting to see the positive impact our work has had in Iowa,” said Dean Brauer, vice president of engineering and operations for Verizon.

“Our network engineers work tirelessly to provide unmatched connectivity to our customers across Ames, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and beyond, and we will not slow down.”

In the coming months, Verizon will deploy 5G ultra-wideband to downtown Iowa City, the University of Iowa campus, the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area including the Rockwell Collins campus, downtown Ames and Iowa State university campus.

The latest deployment uses Verizon’s recently acquired C-band spectrum.

The company will deploy 5G ultra-wideband using 100MHz of C-band spectrum in several Iowa markets and will add more bandwidth once all of its licensed spectrum is made available.

The added bandwidth will be available at the end of this year.

Tags

News NewsInfrastructure and Networks5G
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe