Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Nigeria regulator urges switch to renewables for telecoms

Alan Burkitt-Gray
March 17, 2023 11:17 AM
Share
Umar Danbatta NCC.jpg

Nigeria’s telecoms regulator has called on mobile network operators to switch from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

The initiative should not only reduce the costs of services, but also contribute to the fight against climate change, said the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Umar Danbatta (pictured), executive vice president of the NCC, said: “We know the implication of the climate change disaster facing the world. So, as a Commission, we are committed to reducing the impact of climate change. The telecoms sector contributes to global emissions, particularly when you realize that there are over 54,000 base transmitter stations powered, in some cases 24 hours seven days a week, by generators. You can just imagine the emissions from these.”

He stated that the peculiarities of Nigeria’s electricity supply have resulted in the telecommunications sector being a contributor to carbon emissions.

Danbatta said that studies have shown that renewables and energy efficiency, boosted by substantial electrification, can provide over 90% of the necessary reductions in energy-related carbon emissions.

He said increasing the use of electricity sourced from renewables presents the best opportunity to accelerate the world’s energy transformation.

He called for more infrastructure sharing as a way of cutting usage of fossil fuels.

“By sharing infrastructure, some operators do not need to entirely build a telecoms site in an area where another operator had deployed one. With the challenge of inadequate public electricity supply in Nigeria, telecom companies rely on diesel-powered generators to keep their telecom sites alive round-the-clock. But a regulatory framework such as infrastructure sharing and collocation is helping in this regard.”

Tags

News NewsInfrastructure and Networks
Alan Burkitt-Gray.jpg
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe