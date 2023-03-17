Etisalat and Cyberint partner on strengthening cyber security

Specifically, Cyberint's Argos platform will deliver real-time threat intelligence and monitoring of external risk exposure tailored to etisalat by e&'s unique attack surface. This coupled with Cyberint's expansive presence across the open, deep, and dark web bolsters the cyber security of etisalat by e& delivering impactful intelligence to mitigate emerging threats.

"No enterprise wants to wait until its information is compromised or its service impacted to take action against cyber criminals, yet many companies remain vulnerable," said Yochai Corem, CEO of Cyberint.

"We are proud to be selected by etisalat by e& and further support the digital transformation program. Our agreement with etisalat by e& shows that forward-looking companies, especially those in critical verticals such as telecom, are taking action and turning the tables on cybercriminals."

The deal comes at a time when cyber threats to the telecom industry are on the rise due to this such as legacy technology, large attack surfaces, and the critical information they manage.

In addition, high-profile attacks that resulted in the theft of sensitive personal data have further underscored the dangers faced by the industry.

"Working with Cyberint, a reputable cybersecurity partner, reflects our strategy to provide every means to fortify our company's assets, secure our customers' data and inspire confidence in all stakeholders in today's interconnected world," added Khalid Murshed, chief technology and information officer, etisalat by e& UAE.

"At etisalat by e&, we remain committed to protecting our customers' connectivity through advanced cyber security technologies. Our investment in the latest cybersecurity measures provides a solid layer of protection against the ever-changing cyber threats of the digital age."

In related news, earlier this month, Etisalat by e& – is offering 5G coverage by satellite.

The company says the coverage, from a Eutelsat satellite, will give business and industry coverage outside the normal terrestrial range.