mu Space and OneWeb ink multi-million-dollar LEO deal in Southeast Asia

Under the terms of the deal, mu Space will be the only partner for OneWeb in mainland Southeast Asia with coverage to include countries such as Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Myanmar and Malaysia.

"We are excited to announce this exclusive partnership as it signifies our strong and excellent relationship with OneWeb. The expansion of broadband internet connectivity to remote areas that lack connections is highly crucial and we're glad to be part of making this possible through space and ground technologies," said James Yenbamroong, founder, CEO and CTO at mu Space.

"Our expertise and knowledge of our region, as well as innovative technology, enable mu Space to tailor solutions to provide an ideal supplement to each sector in each nation. Finally, on behalf of mu Space, I would like to express how proud we are to be a part of this innovation that will have a great influence and benefit our region."

mu Space will also be the sole distributor of a wide range of services to each sector including the government, telecommunications, aviation, maritime, land vehicle, backhauling and healthcare sectors to support the customer's needs as connecting remote communities in the region.

This agreement will help to bridge the digital divide by delivering connectivity to remote and unconnected locations.

"The last few years have shown us that remote internet connectivity is both exciting and vital across sectors such as enterprise, education, health and government," added Neil Masterson, CEO, OneWeb.

"We are excited to partner with such a dynamic company, that is so well aligned to our goals, to further our reach across Southeast Asia and connect even more communities and enterprises. This international partnership marks another significant milestone for OneWeb as we look towards activating full global coverage later this year."

The deal could contribute an estimated revenue of $100 million (3 Billion Baht), in the first six years of deployment serving the mainland Southeast Asia region, after the six years, mu Space has the right to extend the deal.