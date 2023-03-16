Nokia’s connectivity to support The Ocean Cleanup

The Ocean Cleanup is an international non-profit project working to develop and scale technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic.

The collaboration, Nokia says, is in line with its enhanced environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy and will allow a broader longstanding commitment to advancing the role of technology in combatting climate change.

The Finnish vendor adds that it is focused on the role its products play in solving the world’s most pressing challenges, using connectivity and digitalisation to restore stalled productivity, provide inclusive access to opportunity and relieve pressure on the environment and natural ecosystems.

Subho Mukherjee, head of sustainability at Nokia said: “Through our subsea optical fibre networks, innovations such as acoustic sensing technology, remote environmental monitoring, or private wireless, Nokia can – and will - continue to play an important role in the marine environment.

“We are proud to support and collaborate with The Ocean Cleanup and look forward to see how our technology can genuinely drive sustainable change and help protect critical natural resources and habitats.”

According to UNESCO, plastic waste makes up 80% of all marine pollution and around eight to 10 million metric tons of plastic ends up in the ocean each year.

Nokia and MCS, Nokia’s partner for Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) distribution in the Beleux, have already deployed the first DAC private wireless solution for The Ocean Cleanup’s operations while harvesting plastic in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.