Omantel & du unveil OEG subsea cable project

“I am glad to announce this partnership with du. This direct and dedicated corridor will synergise the goals of Omantel as the global wholesale hub and of du as the regional data hub, bringing huge benefits to our Wholesale and Enterprise customers," said Talal Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel.

"Both companies will also be able to further expand their networks with higher efficiency and improved connectivity which will result in a significant positive impact in terms of services quality and product variety.

"The importance of this partnership is reflected by the fact that it is the first of its kind regional fibre optic submarine cable which connects two international data centres - Equinix MC1 in Barka, Oman and datamena DX1 in Dubai, UAE."

The two will develop the 275km international fibre optic subsea cable to meet the growing market demands, deliver faster connectivity speed and at the same time enhance customer experience and commercial offerings.

“We are excited to enter into this partnership with Omantel. The agreement comes from a common vision for a new strategic direction that will help both companies optimise their assets and positions in the local, regional and global markets," said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du.

"OEG will trigger more investments to the region and boost the performance of our wholesale and enterprise customers, which will be passed further down the line to the society by bringing largescale transformation. We share the same vision with Omantel of transforming the region to a global telecom hub and have always strived to introduce cutting-edge solutions to our customers.

The OEG cable system will serve as an express route between both countries, bolstering the existing subsea and terrestrial connections along the same route.