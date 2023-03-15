Proximus and Google Cloud to bring sovereign cloud to Belgium and Luxembourg

"Data sovereignty is vital to European and international organizations as they digitize their operations and deploy the latest cloud innovations," said Adair Fox-Martin, president of Google Cloud go to market and head of Google Ireland.

"These sovereign cloud solutions will help ensure that public and private-sector organizations can advance their digital transformation agendas using the latest technologies without compromising on the security and sovereignty of their data and systems."

Through this partnership the two will help securely deploy sensitive, mission-critical workloads and provide digital sovereignty controls for governments, regulated enterprises and international organisations.

"Sovereign cloud has been on Luxembourg’s digital agenda for many years and will fill an important gap in our strategy to become a trusted digital hub from which we serve the most demanding public and private clients," added Xavier Bettel, Prime Minister of Luxembourg.

Under the agreement, sovereign cloud services will support disconnected operations through Google Distributed Cloud Hosted which does not need to be connected to Google Cloud to manage infrastructure, services, APIs, or tooling.

Google Cloud’s sovereign solutions support data, operational and software sovereignty requirements, delivering greater customer control and transparency.

"We are extremely proud to announce the first Google cloud disconnected solution in the Belux region," said Guillaume Boutin, CEO of the Proximus Group.

"This is a major milestone as Proximus, partnering notably with LuxConnect, will be able to guarantee full operational sovereignty for its clients – on EU’s terms. Proximus will moreover leverage its vast cloud services experience in order to bring these disconnected cloud services to the Belgian and Luxembourg markets.

"This agreement combines the strengths of both partners. Google Cloud’s trusted leadership and innovation with the power of Proximus' experienced teams to deliver a unique offering in the region," added Paul Konsbruck, CEO of LuxConnect.