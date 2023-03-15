Veon replaces Okandan as group CFO as term ends

The new CFO, from 1 May, will be Joop Brakenhoff (pictured, right), who has been group chief internal audit and compliance officer since November 2020.

Brakenhoff said: “I look forward to building on the solid foundations established in our operational and financial management, and sustaining the transparent and trust-based relationship we have with our investors and financial counterparts.”

Okandan (pictured, left) will continue to be a special adviser to group CEO Kaan Terzioğlu and to the new CFO, the company said.

Brakenhoff takes over the CFO role after a challenging year for Veon, half of whose business came from its Russian brand, Beeline, before Russia began its war on Ukraine – also a key Veon market. Veon has now sold the Russian business to its management.

The full effect of the war on Veon’s business will emerge tomorrow when the company, based in Amsterdam, delivers its full-year and fourth quarter results.

Terzioğlu said about the change in CFO: “In the past three years, I have had the privilege of serving with both Serkan and Joop as two valued members of the group executive team. I would like to thank Serkan for his dedication, expertise, and hard work, which have had an immense role in taking Veon to where it is today.”

He said of Brakenhoff: “With his extensive background in finance and audit and proven leadership skills including many years of service to Veon, I am confident that he will help take the group to even greater heights.”

Before joining Veon, Okandan worked for Turkcell and then Etisalat, with CFO roles at both groups.