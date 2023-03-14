Orchest Technologies inks network services agreement with Seaborn Networks

"A strategic alliance such as this with Seaborn, enables us to leverage our unique SDN and award-winning automated platform to provide high-availability network solutions and on demand accesses between North and South American enterprises in a flexible and cloud agnostic manner," said Jeremy Villalobos, COO, Orchest.

"Seaborn was an easy choice for a strategic alliance and South American partnership with a long list of mutual benefits, like minded executive teams and a shared desire to disrupt the natural markets using leading technology and software. As Orchest continues to expand its Latin American reach and diversification of services, partners like Seaborn will be a key focus in creating a truly neutral and global platform."

Through this collaboration, Orchest will gain access to Seaborn's subsea and terrestrial network infrastructure capacity in five of the largest markets in Latin America.

At the same time, Orchest will use its automated platform to enable SDN-based data centre connectivity across the US, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile & Peru.

Benefits of this alliance include Orchest's ability to access Seaborn's infrastructure investments across five different subsea cable systems in Latin America as well as Seaborn's fast growing domestic Brazilian infrastructure," said Steve Orlando, CEO of Seaborn Networks.

"We share Orchest's vision regarding the opportunity to roll out these network-on-demand capabilities on the US-Brazil route as well as throughout other South American markets. We are excited to expand our relationship with Orchest throughout South America where our high-capacity infrastructure services fit nicely with Orchest's value-added network automation capabilities".