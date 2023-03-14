Scala Data Centers names senior director of data centre deployment

Sanchez he is joining the company's engineering and construction team, having worked for five years at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), where he managed teams and implemented data centres across five continents.

“It is an honour to have a professional as Mark on our team," said Marcos Peigo, CEO and cofounder at Scala.

"These are decades of accumulated experience which will certainly bring another perk to Scala's successful trajectory. His invaluable knowledge on the Hyperscale market will boost our customer-centric and premium approach,” he mentions.

In his new role, Sanchez lead teams in the data centre design and project process, as well as site installation and implementing activities across Latin America. Based in São Paulo, his appointment comes at a moment of accelerated growth for the company following the investment of more than R$6 billion in its projects in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile with plans to reach 500MW of distributed capacity over the next five years.

“I am very happy to be part of a team with a pioneering and dynamic vision and performance in the colocation segment," said Sanchez.

"In addition, being able to collaborate directly with the technical training projects that the company leads, is another very attractive perk for me, as it is a professional goal I have and will certainly add to my trajectory.”

With more than 20 years of experience in digital infrastructure, during his time at Oracle, Sanchez delivered key projects to expand the cloud footprint of the company, growing five to 40 regions when he held the position of senior manager of data centre new region build in the US, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

He also served as principal technical program manager for data centre build during his time at Oracle. Before this he held the position of a data centre critical facilities engineer and special projects manager at McKinstry and as a data centre infrastructure engineer at DaVita.