Cloud goes into space with OneWeb-AWS plan

The two companies have signed a letter of intent to work together to deliver cloud services and edge computing.

OneWeb VP for new markets Maurizio Vanotti (pictured, left) said: “This global agreement will change the market dynamics, with OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency services powering connectivity that will enable customers to reach even the most remote edges of the world and everywhere in between.”

The announcement comes after the weekend news that SpaceX successfully launched 40 new low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. OneWeb now has 612 satellites in space and will achieve the full 648 with a launch from India in the next few days.

The company said that, with AWS, it “can create a more sustainable, competitive offering and deliver advanced connectivityto a vast array of customers around the globe”.

OneWeb and AWS said they will aim to create “the next generation of virtual network functions focused on bringing LEO connectivity to customers and communities around the globe”.

The two companies said the deal – if the letter of intent leads to a deal – means they can deploy “seamless cloud to edge solutions with a LEO connected user terminal”. The satellite network will also provide business continuity to AWS’s customers. “OneWeb’s high-speed, low-latency LEO technology could serve as a conduit between the telco edge and AWS’s global cloud network,” they said.

At AWS. Clint Crosier (pictured, right), director of aerospace and satellite solutions, said: “We look forward to working with OneWeb in their efforts to push the edge closer to where their customers need it most.”