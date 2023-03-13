IBM brings intelligent automation software to Telecom Egypt

"We are always keen on investing in developing and modernising our networks to ensure that our customers receive the best communication and information technology services," said Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt.

"We are happy to work with IBM as our technology partner to improve our networks' operational efficiency, leverage automation capabilities and reduce the time required to monitor and repair incidents, thus improving the quality of services provided to our customers."

Specifically, TE will adopt IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps powered by RedHat OpenShift and will implement IBM Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions.

The solution has been designed to give TE a holistic view of their entire IT environment, helping it to innovate rapidly, reduce operational costs, reduce troubleshooting time and resolve network incidents.

"The telecommunications industry is witnessing major transformation, and they are relying on new intelligent automation and cloud solutions to help enable accurate, fast and flexible business operations, as well as improved services to end customers," added Marwa Abbas, general manager at IBM Egypt.

"We are happy to extend our work with TE by providing our automation solutions, which will help TE to efficiently manage their networks and drive further digital advancement."

IBM RPA, part of IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, help reduce operational and reporting time by enabling TE's engineers and IT operators to track the network's operating capacity and service quality across Egypt.

IBM's intelligent automation software will provide TE with visibility into performance data and dependencies across their environments, as well as the ability to identify, analyse, address and resolve complex IT issues in dynamic and complex environments.