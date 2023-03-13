TM and ZTE Malaysia to build hybrid cloud 5G core network

Spanning three years, the strategic partnership will advance state-of-the-art technologies for TM’s 5G Core project, which includes bare metal containers, SDN-based architecture, hardware acceleration, CUPS, and 3-layer decoupling.

“TM is pleased to partner ZTE in building a hybrid cloud 5G core network that is designed to meet the rising needs for future technologies. This strategic partnership will transform 5G-enabled networks to deliver innovative solutions and services through our state-of-the-art network and infrastructure and enable seamless connectivity and exceptional network performance,” said Jasmine Lee Sze Inn, executive vice president for mobile at TM.

“We believe that this collaboration will further accelerate the adoption of 5G networks across Malaysia and enable next-generation technology such as smart cities, Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, automation and other future technologies to drive both industry and the nation’s digital agenda forward.”

The integration of this converged network will strengthen TM’s capabilities to provide seamless connectivity and exceptional network performance, serving a diverse range of industries, including healthcare, finance, transportation, and education.

Additionally, the hybrid cloud 5G core network will aid in the growth of smart cities, Internet of Things (IoT), and other next-generation technologies that necessitate rapid, low-latency connectivity.

“We’re excited to strengthen our partnership with TM through the development of a hybrid cloud 5G core network. This will accelerate the launch of 5G network across Malaysia, which will bring forth new innovation into the market," said Steven Ge, chief executive officer of ZTE Malaysia.

"As a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, we are confident that the advancement of our hybrid cloud 5G core network will be the model for future networks. ZTE is committed in this collaboration that will put Malaysia as one of the leading countries in the region to roll-out its 5G network.”