Scality hires Peter Brennan as CRO

The distributed file and object storage specialist says its new addition reflects its mission to capture increasing market share in “the thriving file and object storage space”.

Expanding growth activities worldwide, Brennan will lead sales and marketing efforts to maximise revenue with an emphasis on partners and the channel.

Brennan has over 20 years of experience in storage leadership and will lean on that to broaden Scality’s reach.

Over the last three years at HPE, Brennan transitioned a multi-billion dollar business from a pure-pay infrastructure sale into an as-a-service model.

Before this, Brennan led a worldwide specialist sale organisation for VMware, focused on hyper-converged and hybrid-cloud solutions.

“Peter and I share an unfaltering belief that serving the channel serves the customer and, ultimately, maximises your success,” said Jerome Lecat, Scality CEO.

“Scality’s growth is strong and steady, and we are primed to meet the new business realities — realities that are unequivocally calling for object storage. The stars were aligned when we secured such a high-calibre executive as Peter. I have every confidence he is the right person to take us to the next level of growth.”

The rise in ransomware attacks, unstructured data growth and architectural complexity are pushing more IT buyers to seek and adopt modern file and object storage solutions.

Scality’s appointment of Brennan positions the company to reach more of these IT buyers faster.

“Scality’s technology has the enterprise-scale capabilities that stand above a crowded object storage market space,” said Brennan.

“I’ve seen what goes on behind the scenes, and loyal customers trust Scality for guidance. In addition, our affordable mid-market ARTESCA solution has increased revenue opportunities for partners — bringing enterprise-class features within the reach of more customers.

“It’s a perfect mix for expansion, and I look forward to extending our partner-first approach to achieve Scality’s growth objectives.”