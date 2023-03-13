OQ Technology plans LEO increase

The move will turn the company into the largest5G NB-IoT satellite operator in the world, it said in a statement.

The seven satellites that will be added to the OQ Technology’s constellation, are the previously announced “MACSAT” and “PHI-Demo” satellites and five additional 6U nanosatellites, Tiger-4 to Tiger-8, which the company has already.

Omar Qaise, founder and CEO of OQ Technology, said: “Having pioneered satellite based 5G NB-IoT connectivity and launched our constellation before anybody else did, we are now cementing our position as the leading 5G NB-IoT satellite operator in the world.

“Being well ahead in the 5G IoT non-terrestrial networks market, we are continuing the expansion of our global coverage, entering new markets and accelerating the build-up of our constellation. The planned launches for this year will conclude our Batch 1 deployment, with Batch 2 already in preparation.”

Concluding the launch of the first batch, all remaining satellite launches are planned for this year with the final ones to possibly go into orbit next year.

With the added satellites, OQ Technology will enhance its 5G NB-IoT non-terrestrial networks (NTN) satellite connectivity service based on 3GPP for non-terrestrial networks.

The enlarged constellation will increase its global coverage and the satellites’ revisiting times to multiple times per day.