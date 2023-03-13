AWS to pump $6bn into Malaysia cloud by 2037

AWS is committed to Southeast Asia, and this move is the latest as it plans to continue building out its infrastructure across the region.

“This will be the largest international technology investment in the country to date, bringing the latest cloud technologies to our customers and helping them store data securely,” AWS CEO Adam Selipsky said in a LinkedIn post.

The buildout will allow customers in the region to store data securely, the company added in a statement.

The Malaysia cloud region will consist of three availability zones at launch, adding to AWS’s existing 99 availability zones across 31 regions globally.

Last year, AWS unveiled plans to invest US$5 billion into Thailand. That investment will support early-stage startups through the AWS Activate scheme.

This year, AWS has already opened a new region in Australia. That came off the back of similar cloud region openings in India, Spain, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates last year.

New cloud regions are expected in the future with Canada, Israel and New Zealand eyed by the firm.