etisalat by e& picks IBM for operational sustainability

etisalat by e& is committed to monitoring, benchmarking, and enhancing its economic, environmental, and social performance, which aims to define clear ESG goals and create a clear roadmap to achieve them.

"We look forward to using IBM's technologies in the area of data, AI and automation to explore opportunities to support our ESG and sustainability goals, which are at the heart of our business model," said Khalid Murshed, chief technology officer, etisalat by e&.

"This can help reinforce our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that have a meaningful impact on people's lives and establish us as a valued provider."

Using IBM TRIRIGA Application Suite for real estate and facilities operations and IBM Maximo Application Suite for intelligent asset management as well as IBM Turbonomic and IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps, IBM will help etisalat by e& to increase the efficiency of their data centre and cloud environments and scale their workloads more dynamically.

At COP27 in 2022, e& committed to achieving net zero emissions from its operations by 2030 and actively contributing to global climate action. The company is focusing on key initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint through improved energy efficiency and renewable energy sourcing, among others.

"Innovation and our ability to develop solutions for our clients remain critically important for us," said Ana Paula de Jesus Assis, chair and general manager for EMEA, IBM.

"IBM's software can play an important role in supporting etisalat by e&'s efforts to transform their operational and environmental data into insights that their stakeholders can understand. This is a foundational step to help make sustainability initiatives effective and scalable."