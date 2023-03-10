A1 Croatia acquires radio frequency spectrum for €109m

By securing this spectrum, it lays the foundation to provide the best user experience for customers in the Croatian market.

"With the acquisition of the spectrum we can even better meet the great challenges and expectations our customers have when it comes to a top-class mobile network," said Alejandro Plater, chief operating officer of A1 Group.

"Extremely high demands are placed on the reliability of mobile communications systems, as our customers will require large volumes of data to be retrieved simultaneously. Regular investment in the expansion and further development of these high technologies is an indispensable prerequisite for delivering first-class performance."

Specifically, the company secured spectrum in the frequency bands of 800MHz, 900MHz, 1800MHz, 2100MHz and 2600MHz, for a period of 15 years.

According to Jiří Dvorjančanský, chairman of the board of A1 Croatia, the company is ready to invest significant funds in the development of telecoms networks and advanced digital services in Croatia.

"We have always been committed to the further development of globally competitive high-performance networks, digitisation and the progress of Croatia according to the Digital Economy and Society Index," he said.

"After the investment in the spectrum, our next step are new significant investments in technology, i.e., modernisation and development of new generation networks. Our strategy is to use all radio frequencies in the future as a 5G standard in order to support the best user experience and ensure maximum availability, reliability and security for both our private and business customers."