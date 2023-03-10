Next stop Boldyn Networks, says metro wireless operator BAI

The new name for the company – that also owns Mobilitie, Signal Point Systems, Transit Wireless and Vilicom – is Boldyn Networks.

Igor Leprince (pictured), group CEO of BAI Communications, said: “By launching Boldyn Networks we’re bringing together the power of all our businesses under one brand and creating the global neutral host partner of choice for customers.”

Two years ago BAI Communications won a contract from Transport for London to provide mobile coverage in the tunnels of the London Underground, and the company. It also provides mobile coverage in Canada for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) metro network.

The company designed and runs communications systems for the Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) metro system. And its Transit Wireless unit operates Wifi and cellular coverage on the New York subway. It completed its acquisition of ZenFi last November.

Leprince said: “Boldyn Networks will be greater than the sum of its parts.”

The company said it “will immediately become one of the world’s largest shared network infrastructure providers, supporting mobile and fixed network operators and customers in the transit, venue, government, military, and enterprise sectors with an integrated portfolio and expanded capabilities”.

BAI will begin operating officially as Boldyn Networks at the end of June 2023.

BAI started life as the operation running broadcasting infrastructure in Australia. It is backed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), and has nearly 700 employees in the US, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Hong Kong and Canada.