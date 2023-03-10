Veon names Lasha Tabidze group DO1440 officer

In the newly created role, Tabidze will support Veon operating companies in implementing its digital operator model and reporting to Veon group CEO Kaan Terzioglu.

To the role he brings experience in delivering digital products and digital transformation. Prior to his appointment, held the role of CEO of Beeline Georgia, which was sold by Veon in 2022.

“Our ambition with the digital operator model is to be relevant to and engaged with our customers for the entire 1,440 minutes of a day," said Terzioglu.

"Establishing this new role will strengthen the group’s support to each of our operating companies in accelerating their digital operator roll-out, transforming our value proposition from traditional telcos to providers of digital experiences. We are pleased to welcome Lasha back to the Veon group in this high-level role that is central to our strategy.”

Using the digital operator 1440 model, which aims to deliver valuable digital experiences for their customers 1440 minutes of a day. This model enables Veon to combine the power of mobile internet connectivity with a full portfolio of digital products in financial services, entertainment, health, education, mobile commerce, to name a few.

Using this approach, Veon has transformed its customer base, serving more than one-fifth of its connectivity customers with digital applications and services as well as with 4G data and voice.

“I am thrilled to re-join Veon in the group DO1440 officer capacity. In the new role, I will be driving best practices across the operating companies," said Tabidze.

"This will assist in the development of applications and technology solutions that will deliver greater engagement and value generation for our customers worldwide.”