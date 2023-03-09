Equinix names Flo as MD for Spain

Flo is to lead the business in Spain with the aim supporting the digital infrastructure needs of customers both locally and across the Equinix platform. Flo is to succeed Ignacio Velilla who has taken on a new role as VP of global managed services.

"I am very proud to join a company with exceptional values and which is at the very heart of the development of the digital economy in Spain," said Flo.

"As organisations of all sizes are driving change for a more sustainable future, my aim is to simplify those efforts and support customers to achieve their goals by working closely with them as well as regional and local governments to ensure we continue to make a positive impact on the local and, ultimately, global economy.”

“There is a huge opportunity ahead to capitalise on the increasing role cities like Madrid and Barcelona are playing as key technology hubs that are attracting more and more international investment. I am convinced that the digital market in Spain has enormous potential and that data centre and interconnection will be even more critical pillars for business success, wealth, and social progress."

Flo joins Equinix from Commvault, where she served as Iberia's general manager for the last five years. During her tenure, Flo was focused on driving the company’s growth, rebuilding its partner ecosystem and successfully refocusing the company to target enterprise customers.

Prior to this she also held roles in project management, consulting and sales in companies such as Capgemini, Business Objects, Symantec and Dell.

"I’m delighted to be welcoming yet another experienced leader in Eulalia to Equinix in her new role as managing director for Spain," said Judith Gardiner, vice president for growth and emerging markets at Equinix.

"Spain is a vital strategic hub for Equinix, connecting multiple countries via subsea cables from key metros throughout the Mediterranean, coastal Africa and the Middle East. We have made great strides in supporting the growth of the digital economy in Spain and so it is a great pleasure to be able to appoint someone with the skill and experience of Eulalia who can build on the great work of Ignacio Velilla and will continue to grow the business in Spain, sustainably and strategically."