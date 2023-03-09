SES to beam down broadband to free Mexican hotspots

The Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) said SES will deploy more than 1,100 broadband hotspots as part of the Mexican government’s internet para todos (internet for all) initiative.

Omar Trujillo (pictured), VP of network sales for the Americas at SES, said: “Connecting the unconnected remains a vital challenge, as it can help to end isolation and diverse forms of marginalization endured by many communities and individuals in remote areas that are outside the reach of terrestrial infrastructure.”

Mexico has a long way to go. According to the National Statistics and Geography Institute of Mexico (INEGI), only 66.4% of the households in the country had access to broadband in 2021, and in the state of Chiapas – the southernmost state in the country – only 32.6% of the rural population had internet access.

CFE’s Telecomunicaciones e Internet para Todos – telecommunications and internet for all – will set up 1,100 Wifi broadband hotspots, fed by one of SES’s satellites.

This is the second deployment of SES’s capacity under the internet para todos initiative, following on from over 1,000 free hotspots enabled via a different satellite last year.

Trujillo said: “At SES, we are very proud to support the CEF TEIT in their mission to connect all the Mexican population and bring reliable connectivity services that can support their productive, academic, and well-being activities.”

As of December 2022, CFE had installed a total of 55,360 points offering free internet to Mexican people.