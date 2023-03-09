DE-CIX to set up IX in Pakistan after Capacity Middle East deal

It will be working with Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), which signed a strategic partnership at the Dubai event.

DE-CIX CEO Ivo Ivanov (pictured, left, at the signing ceremony), said: “This will attract more national and international internet and cloud service providers to do business there and grow a vibrant local digital ecosystem, to offer the people in Pakistan the best access to local and international information, content, and services.”

The new internet exchange will be operated by DE-CIX under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model, and will be built with peering, cloud connectivity and other interconnection services.

Ivanov said: “With a population of over 200 million people and internet usage growing incredibly fast, Pakistan needs local interconnection, and its internet connectivity will be strongly enhanced through this partnership.”

Zarrar Hasham Khan (pictured, right), group chief business solutions officer at PTCL and Ufone, its mobile unit, said: “As the largest integrated ICT company in Pakistan, we are committed to advancing the country’s digital infrastructure to support widespread digitalisation, and this collaboration is a significant step forward in achieving that goal.”

DE-CIX said that technical implementation is planned for this year. The company added: “The interconnection platform is set to serve as a hub for regional connectivity, enabling local networks low-latency interconnection and localization of global content, while increasing network stability, scalability, and security.”

Ivanov said: “We want to serve the great demand for increasing the speed, quality, and stability of Internet connectivity to guarantee the best experience possible for end users and businesses in the market.”