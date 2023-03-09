Green Mountain to build Norwegian data centre for TikTok

The new site, The OSL2-Hamar, is currently under construction, and will support TikTok's growing data storage needs in Europe.

"The Hamar region is an ideal location for our data centres. Here, they have a surplus of renewable power, pre-zoned land areas and a competent workforce,” said Svein Atle Hagaseth, CEO of Green Mountain.

The campus will house a total of five data centre buildings, each with a capacity of 30MW, which according to the company, makes it Norway’s largest data centre campus. The first building is due to be completed by November 2023 and with it create a number of new jobs for the region.

TikTok has signed an initial contract for 3 buildings and 90MW of capacity, but there is opportunity for it to extend capacity up to 150MW by 2025.

“This is the first hyperscale data centre of this scale in Norway and we are grateful for TikTok’s vote of confidence in the project. The site will become a true example of our vision of Setting the green standard,” added Hagaseth.

The site will be built and managed according to Green Mountain’s sustainability standards which includes the use of renewable power, certified green buildings and potential heat reuse projects.

A launch event attended by Norwegian government, local authorities, TikTok and other stakeholders is scheduled to take place in Hamar.

"A cooperative and forward-looking attitude from the local authorities, power and grid company, contractor and other local stakeholders has been crucial in the realization of the project." Hagaseth explains.

"The government’s data centre strategy has been an important reason why companies such as Green Mountain is experiencing growth and great demand for our services. This project demonstrates that Norway has gained a reputation as a perfect data centre location."