Nokia to support Orange and ACUD smart capital city in Egypt

ACUD aims to deliver retail and wholesale services for the New Administrative Capital city and is owned by the Egyptian government.

Nokia AVA products, including its operations and monetisation software, will be used by the ACUD to enable customers to order, activate and pay for utilities and data centre services.

“Our vision is to build a smart city for a smarter future in the new capital," said Khaled Abbas, chairman and managing director of ACUD.

"We wanted reliable technology partners to build the city’s digital infrastructure that will have far-reaching positive impact on our people’s lives. So, our clear choice was the global technology leaders, Orange and Nokia for this mega project."

This partnership is part of the Service Provider-as-a-Partner (SPaaP) collaboration with Orange Egypt and Orange Business Services. The deployment is expected to be completed by the beginning of 2023.

Nokia AVA software will provide what it calls Intelligence Everywhere, to help ACUD deliver IoT use cases for residential and enterprise users. The solution also includes Nokia Converged Charging, Mediation and Digital Operations software.

Nokia’s software is complemented by Cerillion’s BSS product suite, which provides an open and standards-based solution.

“We are honoured to be part of Egypt 2030 vision, building and operating a state-of-the-art fully secured data centre that serves ACUD smart city services, building on Orange’s worldwide expertise as a master systems integrator and worldwide best practices for similar projects," added Hesham Mahran, chief business officer at Orange Egypt.

"Nokia is our longstanding partner, and its best-in-class software solutions will allow us to efficiently deliver exceptional services helping ACUD’s vision in building a smart sustainable city."

The new smart city is being developed about 60km outside Cairo and targeted to reach up to seven million inhabitants in the next 10 years. It will have around 2.5 million IoT devices and the largest certified tiered data centre in Africa.