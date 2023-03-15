Telecom Argentina expands infrastructure and digital services in Agtech

Through the expansion of Personal's 4G network, Telecom Argentina aims at bolster connectivity for agricultural production in rural areas. Agtech in particular has is experiencing continued growth and plays a key role for the local economy.

With the support of La Chispa town, Telecom Argentina will deploy new mobile antennas equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including exclusive low-power networks for IoT, for enhanced connectivity on Personal's 4G network.

Improving the connectivity experience in rural areas like La Chispa is a key for agriculture 4.0. In addition to connectivity, solutions will be introduced to link systems, tools and devices, supporting agricultural production and the sustainable development of the industry.

In related news, Personal Pay, Personal's virtual wallet, has incorporated new functionality to grow the money that users have in their digital wallet, enabling daily performance and passive profits.

Personal Pay offers this new functionality through investment in a Common Investment Fund, with the facility that the money is always available at all times without time restrictions.

Telecom, Personal and Flow are commercial brands of Telecoms Aregentina.