Telefónica and AWS partner to validate network quality

The validation project aims to give developers the ability to combine AWS edge services with quality on demand (QoD) services from Telefónica.

Specifically, the collaboration enables developers to build network-aware applications in a frictionless way. Telefónica is launching an Early Adopter Program to enable the developer community to carry out a first integration and validation of services based on network APIs.

“This project is a relevant step in opening up the functionalities of the new generation networks and public edge cloud computing services to application developers," added David del Val, Open Gateway director at Telefónica.

"It is a strongly coordinated telco industry move, hand in hand with the GSMA through the GSMA Open Gateway initiative, that provides an interoperability framework for the premium services to comply with the needs of business and consumer customers.”

Telefónica and AWS worked with Cinfo, a Spanish startup that enables live production and streaming of events, to test network QoD with AWS Wavelength. Cinfo’s TiiVii solution, a cloud-based automated video production service powered by artificial intelligence, was selected for the demonstration.

“We have a vision to democratise the production and streaming of sports events globally," said Antonio Rodriguez Del Corral, CEO of Cinfo.

"With this test solution, we have managed to produce a live event for the Madrid Volley Federation reducing the latency and verifying the difference between a cloud node connected to 5G and a cloud node connected to the internet, without the need of complex deployment and integration”.

In the pilot, an AWS Wavelength Zone together with Telefónica’s 5G enhanced connectivity enabled Cinfo to provide its Tiivii service to the Madrid Volleyball Federation event.

The cameras at the event streamed a live video over Telefónica’s 5G network with the configured enhanced connectivity to the Pilot AWS Wavelength Zone, reducing the deployment time of the application to minutes.

“In collaboration with Telefónica, we are empowering our customers to use network APIs to leverage the combined power of 5G connectivity with AWS Wavelength to deliver high-speed, low-latency experiences for end users," said Jan Hofmeyr, vice president of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud.

"This is an example of how we continually improve our customer’s experience by building on innovative AWS services.”

This test solution reduced latency by ~20 milliseconds and jitter by ~90% during cell congestion, which is critical for a consistent user experience.

This project forms part of the GSMA initiative Open Gateway, a global partnership between operators to address network API interoperability.