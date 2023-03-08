ZTE and Ooredoo ink five-year partnership extension

"In choosing to continue working with ZTE's leading solutions, we're able to address new and developing markets and transform business in different Ooredoo Business Units. Together, we're creating a new digital area for our customers," said Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Bin Mohammed Al Thani, deputy group chief executive officer at Ooredoo.

Included within the scope of this project is the implementation of the update project as well maintenance services and the supply and delivery of Lithium battery products.

"The extension of the frame agreement with ZTE solidifies our partnership with them," said Christian Linhart, group chief procurement officer at Ooredoo.

"With this mutually beneficial partnership, we are sure that it will add further value to our business and our customers."

ZTE and Ooredoo will expand cooperation in the transport network, which includes the large-scale commercial deployment of SRv6, transforming the traditional transport network into a 5G-oriented programmable one.

"Ooredoo Group and ZTE have established a partnership during the past several years, and we are delighted to extend our cooperation in more fields," said Timos Tsokanis, group chief technology information officer at Ooredoo.

In addition, ZTE will partner with Ooredoo in the energy space leveraging its power system and Smart-Li batteries, to improve energy use and efficiency, increase battery life and building a greener network.

"To accelerate Ooredoo's digital transformation, ZTE will continue offering state-of-the-art solutions to the Opcos of the Ooredoo Group," added Xie Junshi, chief operating officer at ZTE.

"These innovative solutions will deliver high-performance networks and superior user experiences thanks to ZTE's cutting-edge, cost-effective technologies and solutions."

"ZTE cherishes its strong partnership with Ooredoo Group, and we look forward to working closely with Ooredoo to fulfil their ambition of delivering new and exciting solutions to its consumers through more collaboration soon," said Zhang Jianpeng, MTO & international marketing president at ZTE.