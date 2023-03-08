The GLF and MEF team up on global automation

At the same time, MEF and the ITW GLF have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalising their long-standing collaboration to develop a global ecosystem of automated networks.

The agreement outlines how both parties will promote standards-based business and operational automation to their respective membership and the industry.

“Automation is no longer a choice for service providers. It’s a must have. Standardised APIs like MEF’s LSO APIs are an essential building block to automate business and operational functions and accelerate service delivery, speed time to revenue, and improve customer experience,” said Kevin Vachon, chief operating officer, MEF.

“There has been tremendous increase in market demand and global adoption for MEF’s rich set of LSO APIs, and we are honored that our years of collaboration with the ITW GLF has culminated in its endorsement. We look forward to working together to further drive development and adoption to unlock the full potential of a global automated ecosystem.”

Automating business and operations processes using MEF’s LSO APIs ensures application interoperability and accelerates the delivery of complex, high-value services to customers over automated networks, across multiple providers.

Under the scope of the MoU, MEF and the GLF will support emerging industry requirements and the increased adoption of MEF and GLF endorsed initiatives.

“Business and operational automation are key features to implement GLF vision of an ecosystem of carriers competing and collaborating to better serve our customers, and the work done by MEF with the LSO APIs goes exactly in this direction," said Elisabetta Romano, Chief network, operations and wholesale at TIM and chair of the GLF board.

"We are thrilled to work with MEF to accelerate adoption and promote ubiquitous automated connectivity.”

LSO APIs automate service provider and enterprise business and operational transactions and offer a standardised way for service providers to buy and sell services. At present, more than 115 global service providers are in the process of engaging with LSO Sonata.

The news comes in support of Tomorrow’s Telco, the recently published thought-leadership piece that outlines the vision of the GLF’s Board members to be able to provide seamless endpoint to endpoint experiences for customers.