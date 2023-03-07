Airtel deploys 5G in 125 cities across India

In total, Airtel 5G Plus is now available to customers in over 265 cities across India delivering several advantages for customers.

Firstly, it runs on a technology that has the widest global acceptance with a fully developed ecosystem, ensuring that all 5G smartphones in India work seamlessly on the Airtel network.

Next, its better customers experience with speeds between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than present, combined with enhanced voice experience and super-fast call connect.

Lastly, Airtel 5G Plus network is more environmentally friendly with its power reduction solution.

“5G has revolutionised the world of internet, ushering new era of connectivity and communications that will prove to be a game-changer for the country. At Airtel, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality of network and service to our customers as we roll-out 125 more cities today," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.

"Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024.”

Airtel will continue the roll out of the new 5G service including to all towns and villages in the country in the near future as the company aims to offering nationwide coverage. At present, Airtel offers its 5G services in every major city from the upper northern city of Jammu to the southern tip of Kanyakumari.

Over the last 12 months, Airtel has trialed a number of 5G use cases, this includes India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India's first private 5G network at the BOSCH facility in Bengaluru. It is also partnering with Mahindra & Mahindra to make its Chakan manufacturing facility, India’s first 5G enabled auto manufacturing unit.