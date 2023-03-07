Epsilon adds satellite to connectivity solutions with KT Sat

As a subsidiary of KT Corp, now Epsilon’s customers have access to KT Sat’s satellites with extensive global coverage, specifically across South and East Asia.

“Adding satellite services to our solutions set is helping us to provide customers with end-to-end connectivity on the ground, in the sky and across clouds,” said Michel Robert, chief executive officer at Epsilon Telecommunications.

“KT Sat’s global satellite coverage and Kumsan and Yongin Satellite Service Centers make a tremendous addition to our global footprint and offer customers unique connectivity options, especially for hard-to-reach locations. We’re continually looking at new ways to evolve our solutions portfolio and add value for customers.”

Powered by KT Sat, Epsilon’s satellite service combines Asia’s largest satellite teleport which has features over 40 antennas and 7,000 lines. KT Sat operates a fleet of five satellites in C, Ku and Ka-band frequencies across various orbit locations, these include 113ºE in the case of Koreasat-5, 116ºE for Koreasat-7, 113ºE for Koreasat-5a, 116ºE in the case of Koreasat-6, and 75ºE for Koreasat-8.

Epsilon’s points of presence (PoPs) in South Korea, Germany and Singapore are located adjacent to the five teleports to bring satellite traffic to its ecosystem.

“Our relationship with KT Sat is further evidence of the synergies we are creating across the KT Group. We are working closely to leverage the expertise and experience within KT, deliver new services and create new value for our global customer base,” said Robert.

“Our work with KT Sat and the extension of the Epsilon network in South Korea will enable more customers to experience our services and grow their business with seamless and comprehensive connectivity solutions. We’re executing on our vision for Epsilon as a true one-stop-shop for all of our customers’ networking needs.”

Epsilon’s suite of satellite solutions enables it to provide a one-stop solution for end-to-end connectivity across continents, on top of cloud connectivity and SD-WAN. The KT Sat service provides added value to Epsilon’s MEF-certified global network fabric.