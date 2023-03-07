Wireless Logic Group to acquire Blue Wireless

Wireless Logic, a provider of managed global IoT connectivity services, is to acquire a 100% share in Blue Wireless, which will continue to operate as a separate business unit.

“This is a major milestone, and we are truly excited for the journey ahead," said Ivan Landen, CEO of Blue Wireless.

"With the support of Wireless Logic, we will be able to accelerate our innovation and connectivity roadmap to benefit our customers and teams around the world, supporting new use cases while maintaining our hands-on service culture.”

The addition of Blue Wireless to its portfolio will support Wireless Logic's ambitions to extend its service capabilities, expertise, and footprint outside Europe into Asia-Pacific and the Americas region.

While for Blue Wireless, the transaction means it will benefit from the financial strength of the group and its position in mobile and IoT data solutions.

“We will continue to deliver wireless network solutions to our global enterprise customers, only now it will be backed by Wireless Logic’s strong position in core Mobile IoT networking," said Joop Gerlach, COO of Blue Wireless.

"As we move to e-SIM technology and smart management platforms, Wireless Logic capabilities in that space are a major enhancement for our services.”

Blue Wireless' team of 70 operates from offices across all regions, offering 24/7 support for critical network connectivity and has over 100 certifications to enable advanced LTE/5G Wireless WAN solutions.

Founded in late 2015 in Singapore, Blue Wireless aims to deliver Wireless WAN Solutions to the enterprise. It has since then expanded its coverage and capabilities, becoming the first provider of fixed wireless access services globally.

“It has been an amazing journey over the last seven years, and we are extremely thankful to all our colleagues and supporters for getting us to this stage in our business," added Ivan.

"The management team is committed to continuing to develop our workforce, build our capabilities, and help our customers along their wireless journeys.”