Sudatel confirms Wingu.Africa data centre partnership

The second-largest operator in Sudan will be connected to the DjIX platform through its international company Expresso starting this month and is immediately open to peering with operators and content providers.

The move is expected to improve internet connectivity performance and user experience for customers.

A Sudatel Spokesperson said: "This partnership between Wingu.Africa and Sudatel will enable the two companies to collaborate in the development of an integrated ICT ecosystem that will enhance the end-user experience for customers in the region."

Wingu.Africa, through its network of Tier III carrier-neutral data centres, across four key East African markets, has created a regional ICT ecosystem that improves the end-user experience for all users in the region.

Operators peering locally and regionally can reduce the distance information has to travel, increasing connectivity performance.

This increase in performance translates to a better end-user experience for customers using these networks.

From Wingu’s highly-connected, carrier-neutral facility Sudatel will be able to enhance the services offered and improve the end-user experience for customers in Sudan.

The relationship between the two will help drive economic growth and development in the region by providing improved access to high-quality internet services.

The collaboration will also support the creation of new businesses and job opportunities, benefiting local communities and contributing to the overall development and growth of the region.