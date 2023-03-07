The GLF back industry talent with the launch of the GLF Accelerator

The programme was created by the GLF Board to address a specific set of industry issues, this includes the lack of diversity at C-level and the process to make these changes; to provide innovative internal recruitment and training to support growth and inclusive company cultures; Improve the retention of top talent in the face of the retirement cliff and talent scarcity; and facilitate knowledge sharing and learning.

The GLF Accelerator sits within the “People” pillar of the GLF’s work alongside the Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Working Group.

“The GLF Executive Accelerator Programme supports next generation C-leadership development, whilst future-proofing succession planning in the face of everchanging technical landscapes, skillsets and cultural evolution,” said Elisabetta Romano, chair of the GLF Board and chief network, operations and wholesale officer at TIM.

The GLF Accelerator has been designed within the GLF by an advisory board led by Oliver Camplin-Warner, CEO for International at Telstra, alongside Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks; Paula Cogan, CEO at euNetworks; Cathy Doyle, CPXO at Symbio; and Aidan Walker, MD of communications & technology at Expand Group.

“The GLF Accelerator programme is about creating leaders of the future and giving them the tools they need to succeed. I am delighted to be a founding member and partner of this program and am looking forward to supporting the first cohort,” added Camplin-Warner.

The first cohort of 20 people will be inducted at ITW 2023 as part of a 12-month programme running from May 2023 to May 2024, which will be provided by the TMT Academy, the L&D arm of Delta Partners. The deadline for candidate nominations to take part in 2023’s programme is 13 March.

“Our partnership with GLF makes us proud. Together we are committed to delivering a transformative programme to nurture the next generation of TMT leaders and support their professional growth," commented Sam Evans, head of the TMT Academy,

"Drawing on Delta Partners' solid expertise in the sector, the TMT Academy and the GLF Accelerator will offer an agenda that includes industry-leading guest speakers, in-depth industry knowledge sessions, and an engaging learning format.”

In addition, particpants will have access to an unparalleled panel of mentors who are supporting the GLF Accelerator, these include:

Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Arelion; Alessandro Adriani, SVP, BT Group; Ricky Chau, CSO, CBC Tech; Marisa Trisolino, CEO, CMC Networks; Keri Gilder, CEO, Colt; Rolf Nafziger, SVP, Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier; Nabil Baccouche, group chief carrier & wholesale officer, e&; Eric Kuisch, COO, Eurofiber; Paula Cogan, CEO, euNetworks; Martijn Blanken, CEO, EXA Infrastructure; Rajiv Singla, CTO, Globe Teleservices; Alexandre Pébereau, CEO, iBasis; Amajit Gupta, CEO, Lightstorm; Annette Murphy, president of EMEA & APAC, Lumen; Frederic Schepens, CEO, MTN Global Connect ; Emmanuel Rochas, CEO, Orange International Carrier; Diego Teot, Head of International Business, Retelit; Mohammed Alabbadi, Chief Wholesale Officer, stc; Cathy Doyle, CXPO, Symbio; Budi Satria Dharma Purba, CEO, Telin; Oliver Camplin-Warner, CEO International, Telstra; and Eric Cevis, president, Verizon Business Solutions.

“The launch of the GLF Accelerator demonstrates the industry’s commitment to the future. The overwhelming support of members for the initiative has been extremely gratifying," said Annabel Helm, director of the GLF and the GLF Community.

"I’d also like to thank the TMT Academy by Delta Partners for their partnership, their expertise in combination with the GLF has enabled us to create a compelling and one-of-a-kind programme. The future of the GLF Accelerator is bright and I look forward to building its reach and impact for the industry in 2024 and beyond.”