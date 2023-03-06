Corning unveils EDGE distribution system

EDGE is a pre-engineered data centre solution that reduces installation time for server cabling by up to 70%, addressed the shortages in skilled labour and provides up to a 55% reduction in carbon footprint through minimal materials and packaging.

The launch aims to meet the growing demand for information processing in the cloud and the fact that storage hubs that support today’s data-rich applications, must expand to process increasing flows of information, especially with the proliferation of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“This is a critical moment for cloud data centres," said Michael O’Day, vice president and chief technology officer, Corning Optical Communications.

"They need to quickly ramp up capacity in a time of labour constraints. Corning designed the EDGE Distribution System to meet those needs, providing a new path to capacity, speed, and sustainability.”

In addition, initial deployments at hyperscale data centres in the US, Europe, and Asia have shown that the EDGE distribution system can lower total installed cost by up to 20%.

Specifically, the EDGE distribution system allows operators to add capacity more quickly, consolidating dozens of patch cords into a single assembly.

It is also more sustainable as operators can redesign their physical networks, from the leaf switches to the top-of-rack switches, minimising the use of metal and plastic and reducing the carbon footprint of the optical links.

Lastly it is customisable as operators can use Corning’s virtual configuration tools and expert, regionally based technical support to design the system according to their desired fibre counts, number of access points, and connector type.

“The EDGE Distribution System represents why Corning is vital to progress," added O’Day.

"Customers bring us their toughest technology challenges, and we combine our core technologies with our manufacturing and engineering platforms to create solutions that move entire industries forward.”