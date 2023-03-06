Broadband association picks former China Telecom CEO as chair

Li (pictured), who earlier in this career was a VP of China Mobile, joins executives of China Unicom, Huawei, Nokia, Ookla, Swisscom and Telecom Egypt, among others, on the board of the association.

The WBBA’s director general is Martin Creaner, former CEO of the TM Forum.

The WBBA said it is a multilateral, industry-led association, providing leadership for digital broadband across the next decade. It “provides an open, multilateral organization and platform for future-facing broadband cooperation and partnership across the industry, championing the business, consumer and citizen outcomes that broadband is capable of delivering across the world, through converged network and cloud infrastructure”.

Li said he hoped, through the joint effort of all its members and the board of directors, that the WBBA can address the industry-wide challenges and difficulties, pursue open cooperation to stimulate the potential of cloud and broadband to benefit individuals, industries and the whole of society.

The association said it will play an important role in uniting the cloud and broadband industry chain, promoting the construction of integrated information infrastructure and innovative development of the cloud network, helping solve many challenges facing the development of the industry, and realizing the sustainable and prosperous development of the global broadband industry.

Other board members include Tang Yongbo, VP of China Unicom; Richard Jin, president of the optical business line at Huawei; Markus Reber, EVP networks of Swisscom; Sandy Motley, president of fixed networks, Nokia; Chip Strange, chief strategy officer of Ookla, and Maged Tawfeek, access planning director of Telecom Egypt.