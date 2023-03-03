Tech Mahindra and Red Hat introduce 5G Core hybrid cloud service

This partnership will deliver customised solutions to help telcos move critical 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) workloads to hybrid cloud using Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS and Tech Mahindra’s hyper-automation platform netOps.ai.

Manish Mangal, global head of 5G and network services business at Tech Mahindra said, “5G deployment on hybrid cloud with hyper automation will become a strategic imperative for CSPs in reducing their capital and operational expenditure.

“Tech Mahindra’s deep industry expertise, innovative netOps.ai platform, and strong partnership with Red Hat enables rapid modernisation of infrastructure, applications, and data.

“Together with Red Hat we are enabling CSPs and enterprises with a competitive edge by simplifying the 5G Core, Edge and MEC ecosystem.”

The offering brings together a set of products and services by integrating diverse platforms to deploy a distributed, multi-vendor 5G Core and MEC solution in a hybrid and multi-cloud environment.

Using Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, on-premises and with Tech Mahindra netOps.ai, this solution allows telcos to develop 5G use cases with a clearer migration strategy to move network workloads from on-premises to hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios without changing the existing software stack.