Viasat launches threat intelligence service

Saf Malik
March 03, 2023 11:37 AM
Viasat has launched its Trusted Cybersecurity Services (TCS) solution, which identifies existing, potential and emerging threats to an organisation’s network.

The service leverages cyber threat intelligence provided by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) Enhanced Cybersecurity Services (ECS) programme.

Viasat is, at present, the only company authorised by the DHS as an ECS services provider and the ECS programme.

The threat detection service will reinforce cyber defences for private companies, critical infrastructure and state and local organisations by using CISA-sourced threat intelligence.

"Viasat is excited to support the mission of the ECS program and bring to market a cybersecurity service that can give users an advantage against emerging threats and adversaries," said Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems.

"As U.S. businesses and critical infrastructure are increasingly targeted, this new service offers a unique capability to help organizations strengthen their network security posture and reduce cybersecurity risks by utilising threat intelligence which is not available through any other means to stay ahead and protect against potentially damaging attacks."

The service is designed to augment organisations’ current cyber monitoring, detection and incident response practices, enabling classified indicators of compromise to be leveraged for non-classified environments.

Viasat TCS solution will use Viasat’s National Security Agency (NSA) certified technology and machine learning to actively monitor network traffic for government furnished indicators.

SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
