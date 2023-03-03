Liquid, Microsoft to bridge digital divide in Africa

The collaboration will initially target regions that include but are not limited to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania and Zambia.

The partnership will also allow for increased proliferation of high-speed connectivity to the farthest parts of Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

“Access to high-speed connectivity is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity,” said Nic Rudnick, Group deputy chairman of Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

“With a fibre backbone of over 100,000 km across the continent, Liquid is uniquely positioned to bring high-speed connectivity to the remotest of communities. Our vision is to create a digitally connected future that leaves no African behind, and this is just one more investment from us to realise the vision.”

Microsoft’s Airband Initiative partners with a wide-ranging ecosystem of organisations to design, implement and support programs that deliver unique connectivity solutions designed for local communities and their challenges.

This includes working with broadband providers, local ISPs, energy partners, international organisations and local governments to deliver internet access in unserved or underserved communities worldwide.

Vickie Robinson, general manager of Microsoft’s Airband Initiative said: “Internet access is a fundamental right, enabling economic opportunity and development.

“This new collaboration with Liquid Intelligent Technologies builds upon our existing collaboration to catalyse economic growth and development in Africa, enabling us to accelerate our efforts to extend high-speed internet to a quarter of a billion people by the end of 2025, including 100 million in Africa.

“We know strategic partnerships are key to advancing access to connectivity and digital equity, especially in the world’s most critical markets.”

The role played by Liquid and Microsoft will pave the way for a “true digitally inclusive economy”, both companies say.