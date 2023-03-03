GCX signs agency deal with Cambridge MC to expand reach

The strategic engagement is intended to expand GCX’s reach to offer and deliver its offerings across wholesale and enterprise markets using Cambridge MC’s key telecom master agents.

Tim Passingham (pictured), founder and chairman of Cambridge Management Consulting, said: “Our exceptional consultants are highly experienced and knowledgeable in helping companies scale their organizations through effective channel partnership programmes.”

David Bruce, GCX’s head of Europe, US and Asia Pacific, said: “For a number of years, the global agent channel has asked us about the opportunity to offer GCX’s products.”

He said the deal gives GCX “access to a much wider ecosystem of resellers and partners that can offer GCX’s portfolio of products and services globally”.

GCX, formerly part of Reliance Communications in India, is now owned by UK-based private equity investor 3i Infrastructure.

Passingham said: “From concept through to execution, we help organizations like GCX accelerate and expand their reach to the market.” Passingham, whose track record includes BT, Level 3 and Colt and who is on the board of a number of other companies, founded Cambridge MC in 2015. He was also a director of the company that owns Capacity Media, Euromoney Institutional Investor, until that was taken over in 2022.