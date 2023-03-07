Digital Realty enables Oracle Cloud via FastConnect PoP

The new connectivity deployment will provide customers with a low-latency route into the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region, with multi-cloud access from its global facilities through PlatformDIGITAL, Digital Realty's global data centre platform, ServiceFabric, its recently launched orchestration platform, and its various Connected Campus solutions.

"Access to OCI FastConnect at our Chicago facility enables Digital Realty customers to achieve low-latency connectivity to the new Oracle Cloud Chicago Region. Our global customers can quickly establish access to the Oracle Cloud Region via ServiceFabric, regardless of where they are located, bringing enhanced connectivity to customers and partners across the globe," said Chris Sharp, CTO at Digital Realty.

"For example, customers can deploy Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer running Oracle databases that require a private infrastructure and connect these to the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region via the OCI FastConnect PoP located within the same facility. Digital Realty operates ten data centres in Chicago, offering 3.4 million square feet of colocation space."

With the addition of the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region, Digital Realty now hosts nine OCI FastConnect PoPs across four continents, including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Marseille, and São Paulo.

Through this collaboration, customers will benefit from low-latency access to the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region locally.

"Customers require seamless connectivity from their data centres and networks to Oracle Cloud for their most demanding workloads and applications," says Leo Leung, vice president, OCI and Oracle Technology.

"With the FastConnect service, customers can provision the dedicated and private connections they need today and can now easily scale with their growing business demands across all markets, thanks to Digital Realty's global footprint."

Oracle Cloud is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance, and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services.